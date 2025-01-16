Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.71 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

