Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) versus The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Head-To-Head Survey

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Actelis Networks and The Coretec Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.72 million 1.09 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -1.07 The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$2.31 million N/A N/A

The Coretec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Actelis Networks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14% The Coretec Group N/A -942.66% -129.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Actelis Networks and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of The Coretec Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Actelis Networks has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Actelis Networks and The Coretec Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Actelis Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.13%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats The Coretec Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc. engages in the development of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane for electric vehicles, cleantech, and tech applications. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

