Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.