Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $426.52 and last traded at $424.45. 931,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,872,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.07 and a 200 day moving average of $515.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock valued at $893,665 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 83,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

