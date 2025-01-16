Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $128.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.