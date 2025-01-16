Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $121.13 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

