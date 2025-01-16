Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

