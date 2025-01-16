Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

