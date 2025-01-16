Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 493 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,615,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,996 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,005,000 after buying an additional 2,966,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,478,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,104,000 after buying an additional 2,443,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.