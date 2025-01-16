Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 691,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 191,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Africa Energy Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$56.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

