Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.25.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFN

Ag Growth International Trading Down 4.3 %

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$39.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$39.69 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The stock has a market cap of C$758.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.