AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

