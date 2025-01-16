Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 30.5% in December

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $44.84.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

