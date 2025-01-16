Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 30.5% in December

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ajinomoto Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $44.84.
About Ajinomoto
