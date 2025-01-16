Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 115,910.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 336,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,796,000 after purchasing an additional 283,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 11,510.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 188,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,601.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 181,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

