Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 78,539 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,539 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

