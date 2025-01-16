Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 157.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. 17,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,100. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0754 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.