Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Altisource Portfolio Solutions accounts for 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

