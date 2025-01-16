Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 335.0 days.

AMDWF opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Amada has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

