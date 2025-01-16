American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. 11,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $52.01.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2826 per share. This is a positive change from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDSI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

