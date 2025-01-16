Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 232121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,784.80. This represents a 13.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $271,388.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,482. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

