Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 16th (AA, ABNB, AFRM, AGCO, ALGT, AME, AMX, ASPN, AZUL, BE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 16th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $96.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $109.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $221.00 to $222.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.10 to $2.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $91.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $83.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $98.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $188.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $471.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $107.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $424.00 to $425.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $76.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $375.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $53.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $166.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $129.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $168.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $34.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $91.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $102.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $75.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $446.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $713.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $736.00 to $782.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $605.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $686.00 to $690.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $153.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $151.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $564.00 to $555.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $257.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $268.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $304.00 to $330.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $63.00 to $23.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $546.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $253.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $378.00 to $411.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $428.00 to $437.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by Argus from $300.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $640.00 to $630.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $237.00 to $204.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $112.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $2.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $129.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $124.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $399.00 to $398.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $112.00 to $104.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $61.00 to $57.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $612.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.80 to $4.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $253.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $63.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $965.00 to $963.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $298.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $81.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $408.00 to $409.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

