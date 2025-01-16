Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $231.20

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ResMed stock opened at $233.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed has a 12-month low of $168.29 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.06.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.74, for a total value of $497,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,162.96. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $198,052.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,749.63. The trade was a 10.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,099 shares of company stock worth $2,719,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in ResMed by 44.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

