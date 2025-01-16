Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $207.86

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.86.
Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $146.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average is $187.23.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
