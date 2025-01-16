Analyzing Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) & Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) and Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Rectitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions 0.57% 8.81% 4.34% Rectitude N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hillman Solutions and Rectitude, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 Rectitude 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Hillman Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Rectitude.

98.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Rectitude”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.47 billion 1.36 -$9.59 million $0.04 254.25 Rectitude $41.35 million 2.45 $2.49 million N/A N/A

Rectitude has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Summary

Hillman Solutions beats Rectitude on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

