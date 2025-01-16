Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the December 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
ANGPY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,242. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.