Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the December 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

ANGPY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,242. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

