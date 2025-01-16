Apella Capital LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.93.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.