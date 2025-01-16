Apella Capital LLC Has $695,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

