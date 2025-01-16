Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.65.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

