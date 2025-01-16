Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 66,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $610.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.77%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

