Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 50.5% in December

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollomics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896,316 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 1.41% of Apollomics worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of APLM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,808. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

