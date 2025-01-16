Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 30,686 call options on the company. This is an increase of 166% compared to the average daily volume of 11,518 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,553.49. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 852,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,214. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

