Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Peter W. Getsinger Sells 7,385 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $1,220,666.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,099.68. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Argan Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of AGX stock opened at $175.15 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $178.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.96.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGX. Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

