Argent Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $434.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.12 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.