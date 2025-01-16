Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $56,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,054.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,066.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $927.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,157.90. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.39.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,276 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,115. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

