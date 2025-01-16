Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,059,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 1,808.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 1,859,398 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 107.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 636,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,312 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Arhaus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARHS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 282,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

