Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.56.

Aritzia stock opened at C$65.87 on Monday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.82 and a 52-week high of C$67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,300 shares of company stock worth $3,565,800 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

