Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 857,417 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,346,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,377,000 after buying an additional 648,333 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

