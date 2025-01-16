Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Up 34.5% – Still a Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 34.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 2,734,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,137,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARQQ

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.