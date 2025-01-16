Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $64,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 47.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

Evergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

