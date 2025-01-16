Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,948,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $84,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after buying an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,010,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 111,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,456,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

