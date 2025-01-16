Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.60 and last traded at $126.60. Approximately 1,817,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,066,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.77.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,494,721.92. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total transaction of $71,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 775,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,857,250. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,690,452 shares of company stock worth $167,581,256.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,765 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $52,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 15,477.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 873,412 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Astera Labs by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 442,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

