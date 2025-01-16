AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.8 days.

AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNCAF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. AtkinsRéalis has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

