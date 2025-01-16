AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.8 days.
AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNCAF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. AtkinsRéalis has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.07.
About AtkinsRéalis
