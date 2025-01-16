Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Atkore by 657.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Atkore by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 38.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Atkore by 130.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,530.72. This trade represents a 32.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,975. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). Atkore had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.