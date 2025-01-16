Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 15,896 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $1,882,801.72.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $1,934,145.80.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $2,026,342.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $1,925,561.96.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $1,962,917.56.

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $2,030,316.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total value of $2,028,727.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $2,028,488.56.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,210,577.24.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $2,211,133.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $250.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $287.97. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $469,803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 760.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after acquiring an additional 617,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,500 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $57,149,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

