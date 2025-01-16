Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 18.5% – Should You Buy?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 210,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 66,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.
