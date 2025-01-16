Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 210,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 66,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Aurania Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company has a market cap of C$35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52.
Aurania Resources Company Profile
Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurania Resources
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Vistra Corp: Could 2025 Continue Its Streak of Outperformance?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.