Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 210,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 66,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company has a market cap of C$35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.