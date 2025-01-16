Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Declares Dividend of $1.05

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Autoscope Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AATC stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 19,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072. The company has a quick ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 25.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.