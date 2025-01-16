Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 105,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 58,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Aztec Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$23.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32.
Aztec Minerals Company Profile
Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
