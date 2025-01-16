Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

NYSE:KRC opened at $37.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

