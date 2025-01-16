Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRNS opened at $1.02 on Monday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

